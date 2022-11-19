Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC)

During the last session, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.88% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the ORIC share is $17.58, that puts it down -295.06 from that peak though still a striking 46.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.36. The company’s market capitalization is $179.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 84580.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 85.02K shares over the past three months.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ORIC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.55.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) trade information

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) registered a 9.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.88% in intraday trading to $4.45 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 53.45%, and it has moved by 65.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.18%. The short interest in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) is 2.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 21.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 65.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, ORIC is trading at a discount of -237.08% off the target high and -102.25% off the low.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) shares have gone up 32.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.73% against 4.40.

While earnings are projected to return 38.30% in 2022.

ORIC Dividends

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s Major holders

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 3.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.48%, with the float percentage being 86.36%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.36 million shares (or 11.00% of all shares), a total value of $19.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.57 million shares, is of Column Group LLC’s that is approximately 9.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $15.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund owns about 1.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $4.71 million.