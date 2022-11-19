Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) Stock Jumped 74.42% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.93% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the PBYI share is $4.07, that puts it down -8.53 from that peak though still a striking 57.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.60. The company’s market capitalization is $163.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 187.91K shares over the past three months.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) trade information

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) registered a 5.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.93% in intraday trading to $3.75 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.92%, and it has moved by 74.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.28%. The short interest in Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) is 1.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.40, which implies an increase of 30.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, PBYI is trading at a discount of -113.33% off the target high and 46.67% off the low.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Puma Biotechnology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) shares have gone up 87.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 126.39% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 95.40% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50.13 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.05 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $53.31 million and $55.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.00% and then jump by 3.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.70%. While earnings are projected to return 52.70% in 2022.

PBYI Dividends

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s Major holders

Puma Biotechnology Inc. insiders own 13.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.05%, with the float percentage being 73.28%. Camber Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 121 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.24 million shares (or 9.30% of all shares), a total value of $12.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.63 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.78 million, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $2.28 million.