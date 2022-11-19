Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) Is Down -4.12% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.12% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the PSTV share is $2.16, that puts it down -369.57 from that peak though still a striking 15.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $14.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.15 million shares over the past three months.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) trade information

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) registered a -4.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.12% in intraday trading to $0.46 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.43%, and it has moved by -4.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.06%. The short interest in Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) is 1.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.72 day(s) to cover.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Plus Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) shares have gone down -13.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.43% against 11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.20% this quarter and then drop -16.70% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 71.90%. While earnings are projected to return 40.40% in 2022.

PSTV Dividends

Plus Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s Major holders

Plus Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.62%, with the float percentage being 10.66%. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.53 million shares (or 4.56% of all shares), a total value of $0.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.86 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Professionally Managed Portf-Otter Creek Long Short Opportunity Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.33 million, or about 0.98% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.