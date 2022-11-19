Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) At $0.24 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. The 52-week high for the OIG share is $2.89, that puts it down -1104.17 from that peak though still a striking 4.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $26.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. OIG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) trade information

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) registered a 2.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.26% in intraday trading to $0.24 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.42%, and it has moved by -41.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.71%. The short interest in Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) is 2.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 84.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, OIG is trading at a discount of -733.33% off the target high and -316.67% off the low.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 56.20% this quarter and then jump 58.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 370.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $99.82 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $92.92 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $30.92 million and $41.05 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 222.90% and then jump by 126.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.70%. While earnings are projected to return 15.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

OIG Dividends

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG)’s Major holders

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. insiders own 12.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.80%, with the float percentage being 15.75%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 55 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.66 million shares (or 3.19% of all shares), a total value of $0.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.69 million shares, is of Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P.’s that is approximately 2.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.83 million, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $0.2 million.