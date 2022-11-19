OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX)’s traded shares were 0.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.24% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the OCX share is $3.01, that puts it down -584.09 from that peak though still a striking 20.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $66.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 376.91K shares over the past three months.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. OCX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) trade information

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) registered a 3.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.24% in intraday trading to $0.44 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.38%, and it has moved by -42.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.45%. The short interest in OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) is 2.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.80, which implies an increase of 75.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, OCX is trading at a discount of -581.82% off the target high and -13.64% off the low.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that OncoCyte Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) shares have gone down -60.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.00% against 2.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.70% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.48 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.03 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.40%. While earnings are projected to return -57.70% in 2022.

OCX Dividends

OncoCyte Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX)’s Major holders

OncoCyte Corporation insiders own 4.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.53%, with the float percentage being 70.81%. Broadwood Capital, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 23.35 million shares (or 19.69% of all shares), a total value of $21.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.06 million shares, is of Pura Vida Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 15.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $16.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 million, or about 0.92% of the stock, which is worth about $0.98 million.