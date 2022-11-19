OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI): Can A Stock That’s Down -72.20% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)’s traded shares were 0.61 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.80% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the OABI share is $10.50, that puts it down -277.7 from that peak though still a striking 31.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.91. The company’s market capitalization is $280.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 million shares over the past three months.

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) trade information

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) registered a -2.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.80% in intraday trading to $2.78 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.76%, and it has moved by -69.11% in 30 days.

OABI Dividends

OmniAb Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)’s Major holders

OmniAb Inc. insiders own 20.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.29%, with the float percentage being 28.01%. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.55 million shares (or 1.35% of all shares), a total value of $4.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.1 million shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 0.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OmniAb Inc. (OABI) shares are Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Merger Fund, The. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund owns about 0.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.43 million, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $1.2 million.