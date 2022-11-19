Now Is The Time To Buy Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE: BHIL)

During the last session, Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)’s traded shares were 0.64 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.42% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the BHIL share is $7.95, that puts it down -146.13 from that peak though still a striking 27.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.33. The company’s market capitalization is $664.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 624.76K shares over the past three months.

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BHIL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) trade information

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) registered a -2.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.42% in intraday trading to $3.23 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.87%, and it has moved by 31.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.53%. The short interest in Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) is 6.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.75, which implies an increase of 43.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, BHIL is trading at a discount of -116.72% off the target high and -39.32% off the low.

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Benson Hill Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) shares have gone down -4.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.31% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.10% this quarter and then drop -90.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 199.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $107.44 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110.5 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $43.72 million and $92.44 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 145.80% and then jump by 19.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -71.50% in 2022.

BHIL Dividends

Benson Hill Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)’s Major holders

Benson Hill Inc. insiders own 46.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.39%, with the float percentage being 50.91%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 146 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 18.11 million shares (or 8.77% of all shares), a total value of $58.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.35 million shares, is of Alphabet Inc.’s that is approximately 7.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $49.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.02 million, or about 1.47% of the stock, which is worth about $9.77 million.