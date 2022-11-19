Now Is A Good Time To Buy Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL)

During the last session, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.34% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the SEEL share is $2.12, that puts it down -158.54 from that peak though still a striking 41.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.48. The company’s market capitalization is $79.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 942.48K shares over the past three months.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. SEEL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) registered a -3.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.34% in intraday trading to $0.82 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.20%, and it has moved by -8.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.94%. The short interest in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) is 6.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.72 day(s) to cover.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) shares have gone up 29.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.39% against 4.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 54.00%. While earnings are projected to return -70.30% in 2022.

SEEL Dividends

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 3.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.28%, with the float percentage being 34.31%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 108 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.93 million shares (or 4.64% of all shares), a total value of $3.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.91 million shares, is of Gendell, Jeffrey L.’s that is approximately 4.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.39 million, or about 1.31% of the stock, which is worth about $0.94 million.