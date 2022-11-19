Now Is A Good Time To Buy Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE)

During the last session, Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.42% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CRGE share is $8.46, that puts it down -256.96 from that peak though still a striking 35.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.54. The company’s market capitalization is $395.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 665.25K shares over the past three months.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CRGE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) registered a 0.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.42% in intraday trading to $2.37 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.75%, and it has moved by 33.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.29%. The short interest in Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) is 5.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.75, which implies an increase of 50.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, CRGE is trading at a discount of -110.97% off the target high and -89.87% off the low.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Charge Enterprises Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) shares have gone down -35.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.09% against 8.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $185.86 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $190.32 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -137.90% in 2022.

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

Charge Enterprises Inc. insiders own 52.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.11%, with the float percentage being 31.96%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.41 million shares (or 3.90% of all shares), a total value of $17.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.2 million shares, is of Arena Investors LP’s that is approximately 3.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $17.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.77 million, or about 1.46% of the stock, which is worth about $6.57 million.