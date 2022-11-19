NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. The company’s market capitalization is $10.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 720.45K shares over the past three months.

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NEXI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.69.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) trade information

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) registered a -0.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.40% in intraday trading to $0.45 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.18%, and it has moved by -35.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.63%. The short interest in NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) is 0.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.58, which implies an increase of 82.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.30 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, NEXI is trading at a discount of -1011.11% off the target high and 33.33% off the low.

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NexImmune Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) shares have gone down -77.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.79% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.20% this quarter and then jump 39.10% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -65.20% in 2022.

NEXI Dividends

NexImmune Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s Major holders

NexImmune Inc. insiders own 33.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.51%, with the float percentage being 51.65%. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 60 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.33 million shares (or 5.49% of all shares), a total value of $2.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.2 million shares, is of Artal Group S.A.’s that is approximately 4.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 0.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 1.26% of the stock, which is worth about $0.49 million.