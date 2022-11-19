Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Rose 13.28% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -86.91%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.81% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the MNMD share is $34.05, that puts it down -1156.46 from that peak though still a striking 13.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.35. The company’s market capitalization is $1.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) registered a -1.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.81% in intraday trading to $2.71 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.23%, and it has moved by -4.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.48%. The short interest in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) is 1.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) shares have gone down -76.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.46% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 21.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 42.00% in 2022.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. insiders own 12.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.02%, with the float percentage being 12.65%. Busey Wealthy Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 180 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 0.65% of all shares), a total value of $0.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1880.0 shares, is of Colorado Public Employees Retirement Assn (PERA)’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $18050.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 59952.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13410.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.13 million.