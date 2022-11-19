Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) Have Dropped -62.16% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.76% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the LIZI share is $2.71, that puts it down -287.14 from that peak though still a striking 45.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $26.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 407.59K shares over the past three months.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. LIZI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) registered a -2.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.76% in intraday trading to $0.70 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 47.23%, and it has moved by 46.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.86%. The short interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) is 0.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 65.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, LIZI is trading at a discount of -185.71% off the target high and -185.71% off the low.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 39.10% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $71.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.8 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $72.12 million and $77.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.40% and then drop by -7.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 52.00% in 2022.

LIZI Dividends

Lizhi Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Lizhi Inc. insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.11%, with the float percentage being 21.16%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.42% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Citigroup Inc.’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $71058.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 12605.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8824.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11609.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $8127.0.