Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE: LCI) Is Decrease -66.38%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.22% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the LCI share is $2.16, that puts it down -260.0 from that peak though still a striking 36.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $26.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 152.98K shares over the past three months.

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. LCI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.45.

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) trade information

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) registered a 18.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.22% in intraday trading to $0.60 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.47%, and it has moved by 48.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.38%. The short interest in Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) is 3.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 24.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 40.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, LCI is trading at a discount of -66.67% off the target high and -66.67% off the low.

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lannett Company Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) shares have gone up 21.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.62% against 11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -66.70% this quarter and then drop -10.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $68.22 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $69.28 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -57.61%. While earnings are projected to return 37.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

LCI Dividends

Lannett Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s Major holders

Lannett Company Inc. insiders own 14.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.42%, with the float percentage being 51.94%. Telemus Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.38 million shares (or 17.18% of all shares), a total value of $3.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.2 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 5.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.39 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $0.18 million.