Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR):The Stock Was Up 65.07 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.80% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the KLR share is $12.48, that puts it down -754.79 from that peak though still a striking 65.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $47.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 469.08K shares over the past three months.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) trade information

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) registered a 5.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.80% in intraday trading to $1.46 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 62.22%, and it has moved by 111.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.96%. The short interest in Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) is 1.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.35 day(s) to cover.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kaleyra Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) shares have gone down -58.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.96% against -10.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.20% this quarter and then drop -29.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $84.83 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100.62 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $80.89 million and $90.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.90% and then jump by 11.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 15.60% in 2022.

KLR Dividends

Kaleyra Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR)’s Major holders

Kaleyra Inc. insiders own 30.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.99%, with the float percentage being 58.65%. Must Asset Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.47 million shares (or 7.71% of all shares), a total value of $7.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.08 million shares, is of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 6.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) shares are Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund owns about 0.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $0.54 million.