Is Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) Still A Buy After A -12.30% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s traded shares were 0.78 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.92% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the TLS share is $19.83, that puts it down -405.87 from that peak though still a striking 14.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.35. The company’s market capitalization is $206.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 872.10K shares over the past three months.

Telos Corporation (TLS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. TLS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

Telos Corporation (TLS) registered a -3.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.92% in intraday trading to $3.92 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.30%, and it has moved by -60.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.17%. The short interest in Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) is 1.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.20, which implies an increase of 24.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, TLS is trading at a discount of -104.08% off the target high and -2.04% off the low.

Telos Corporation (TLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Telos Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Telos Corporation (TLS) shares have gone down -49.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -55.56% against 10.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 59.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $76.02 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $101.93 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.00%. While earnings are projected to return 66.70% in 2022.

TLS Dividends

Telos Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Major holders

Telos Corporation insiders own 37.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.70%, with the float percentage being 100.34%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 202 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.48 million shares (or 6.60% of all shares), a total value of $36.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.99 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $32.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Telos Corporation (TLS) shares are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF owns about 1.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.37 million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $11.09 million.