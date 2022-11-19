Is Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.73% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the SIOX share is $1.70, that puts it down -448.39 from that peak though still a striking 25.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $21.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 223.63K shares over the past three months.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. SIOX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) trade information

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) registered a 1.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.73% in intraday trading to $0.31 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.26%, and it has moved by -0.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.20%. The short interest in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) is 0.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 89.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, SIOX is trading at a discount of -867.74% off the target high and -867.74% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.70%. While earnings are projected to return -58.00% in 2022.

SIOX Dividends

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s Major holders

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. insiders own 25.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.47%, with the float percentage being 39.58%. Rubric Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.01 million shares (or 8.13% of all shares), a total value of $2.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.91 million shares, is of Suvretta Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 0.80% of the stock, which is worth about $0.21 million.