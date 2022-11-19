Is GoHealth Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOCO) 1654.56% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 1032.26% or $6.4. The 52-week high for the GOCO share is $4.24, that puts it up 39.6 from that peak though still a striking 95.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $2.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 979.57K shares over the past three months.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. GOCO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) trade information

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) registered a 1032.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1032.26% in intraday trading to $7.02 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1654.56%, and it has moved by 1905.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 85.22%. The short interest in GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) is 3.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.50, which implies an increase of 48.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.75 and $18.75 respectively. As a result, GOCO is trading at a discount of -167.09% off the target high and -38.89% off the low.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GoHealth Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) shares have gone up 1014.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -146.79% against -10.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -38.90% this quarter and then drop -93.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $135.38 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $403.15 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $211.73 million and $449.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -36.10% and then drop by -10.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -908.20% in 2022.

GOCO Dividends

GoHealth Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s Major holders

GoHealth Inc. insiders own 8.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.84%, with the float percentage being 54.49%. Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 40.68 million shares (or 30.73% of all shares), a total value of $24.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.82 million shares, is of Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc.’s that is approximately 2.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.86 million, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $0.51 million.