Is BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.53% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the BIVI share is $6.70, that puts it down -18.17 from that peak though still a striking 76.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.33. The company’s market capitalization is $160.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 442.08K shares over the past three months.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. BIVI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) trade information

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) registered a 10.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.53% in intraday trading to $5.67 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.83%, and it has moved by 67.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.18%. The short interest in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 37.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, BIVI is trading at a discount of -111.64% off the target high and -23.46% off the low.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 97.20% this quarter and then drop -13.60% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.70%. While earnings are projected to return 92.90% in 2022.

BIVI Dividends

BioVie Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s Major holders

BioVie Inc. insiders own 77.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.18%, with the float percentage being 18.91%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.63 million shares (or 12.05% of all shares), a total value of $0.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.16 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioVie Inc. (BIVI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32672.0, or about 0.63% of the stock, which is worth about $47374.0.