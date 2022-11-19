Is Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.90% or -$1.11. The 52-week high for the APPN share is $85.67, that puts it down -130.73 from that peak though still a striking 11.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.02. The company’s market capitalization is $2.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 419.79K shares over the past three months.

Appian Corporation (APPN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. APPN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) trade information

Appian Corporation (APPN) registered a -2.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.90% in intraday trading to $37.13 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.17%, and it has moved by -11.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.33%. The short interest in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) is 5.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.99, which implies an increase of 17.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, APPN is trading at a discount of -48.13% off the target high and 19.2% off the low.

Appian Corporation (APPN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Appian Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Appian Corporation (APPN) shares have gone down -22.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -97.06% against 4.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.50% this quarter and then drop -6.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $116.11 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $127.4 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.60%. While earnings are projected to return -157.40% in 2022.

APPN Dividends

Appian Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s Major holders

Appian Corporation insiders own 2.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.22%, with the float percentage being 75.32%. Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 317 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.33 million shares (or 20.34% of all shares), a total value of $394.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.63 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 13.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $229.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Appian Corporation (APPN) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 2.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $97.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 million, or about 2.79% of the stock, which is worth about $54.07 million.