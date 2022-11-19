Is AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -79.30% YTD?

During the last session, AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.33% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the AIRS share is $17.71, that puts it down -419.35 from that peak though still a striking 21.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.69. The company’s market capitalization is $273.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 244.82K shares over the past three months.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AIRS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) trade information

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) registered a 3.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.33% in intraday trading to $3.41 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.96%, and it has moved by -43.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.56%. The short interest in AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) is 1.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.20, which implies an increase of 52.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, AIRS is trading at a discount of -193.26% off the target high and -17.3% off the low.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AirSculpt Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) shares have gone down -57.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -175.00% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -81.80% this quarter and then jump 150.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.51 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $47.11 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.65 million and $37.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.60% and then jump by 25.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 39.20% in 2022.

AIRS Dividends

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)’s Major holders

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. insiders own 26.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.75%, with the float percentage being 89.35%. Vesey Street Capital Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 99 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 29.32 million shares (or 52.70% of all shares), a total value of $173.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.63 million shares, is of Bridger Management LLC’s that is approximately 2.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) shares are Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd owns about 0.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.23 million, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $1.5 million.