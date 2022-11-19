Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) Fall -6.78% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.66% or -$0.59. The 52-week high for the IVVD share is $78.82, that puts it down -2766.18 from that peak though still a striking 12.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.41. The company’s market capitalization is $295.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 408.60K shares over the past three months.

Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) trade information

Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) registered a -17.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.66% in intraday trading to $2.75 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.61%, and it has moved by -25.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.90%. The short interest in Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) is 4.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.83, which implies an increase of 28.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, IVVD is trading at a discount of -81.82% off the target high and -9.09% off the low.

Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Invivyd Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) shares have gone down -6.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.40% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 32.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -784.00% in 2022.

IVVD Dividends

Invivyd Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s Major holders

Invivyd Inc. insiders own 32.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.68%, with the float percentage being 106.64%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 110 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.23 million shares (or 13.86% of all shares), a total value of $49.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.4 million shares, is of M28 Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 5.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $20.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 5.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 million, or about 1.47% of the stock, which is worth about $5.31 million.