Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG)

During the last session, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.03% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the LWLG share is $20.30, that puts it down -144.28 from that peak though still a striking 35.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.39. The company’s market capitalization is $895.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 674.71K shares over the past three months.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) registered a -3.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.03% in intraday trading to $8.31 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.35%, and it has moved by 32.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.08%. The short interest in Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is 17.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 27.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.71, which implies a decrease of -206.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.71 and $2.71 respectively. As a result, LWLG is trading at a premium of 67.39% off the target high and 67.39% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.60%. While earnings are projected to return -142.20% in 2022.

LWLG Dividends

Lightwave Logic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s Major holders

Lightwave Logic Inc. insiders own 0.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.58%, with the float percentage being 22.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 152 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.96 million shares (or 6.45% of all shares), a total value of $45.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.97 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $39.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.44 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $17.87 million.