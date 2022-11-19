Investing In Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEB) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.56% or -$0.68. The 52-week high for the QRTEB share is $21.93, that puts it down -163.9 from that peak though still a striking 63.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.04. The company’s market capitalization is $1.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 76.63K shares over the past three months.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) trade information

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) registered a -7.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.56% in intraday trading to $8.31 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 65.92%, and it has moved by 22.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.14%. The short interest in Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) is 12100.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.5 day(s) to cover.

QRTEB Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 25 and March 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s Major holders

Qurate Retail Inc. insiders own 88.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.95%, with the float percentage being 8.09%. CSS LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 19319.0 shares (or 0.23% of all shares), a total value of $73412.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13276.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $50448.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) shares are Humankind Benefit Corp-Humankind US Stock ETF and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Humankind Benefit Corp-Humankind US Stock ETF owns about 10748.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40842.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4939.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $54724.0.