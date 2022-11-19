Investing In IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.08% or -$0.9. The 52-week high for the IGMS share is $61.49, that puts it down -190.73 from that peak though still a striking 40.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.67. The company’s market capitalization is $747.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 212.91K shares over the past three months.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. IGMS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.43.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) trade information

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) registered a -4.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.08% in intraday trading to $21.15 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.67%, and it has moved by 14.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.03%. The short interest in IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) is 3.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.09, which implies an increase of 45.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $58.00 respectively. As a result, IGMS is trading at a discount of -174.23% off the target high and -4.02% off the low.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IGM Biosciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) shares have gone up 20.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.23% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.30% this quarter and then jump 15.30% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $250k as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $280k by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -86.50% in 2022.

IGMS Dividends

IGM Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s Major holders

IGM Biosciences Inc. insiders own 38.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.98%, with the float percentage being 102.61%. Redmile Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 157 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.33 million shares (or 11.51% of all shares), a total value of $60.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.16 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 10.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $56.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 1.75% of the stock, which is worth about $9.12 million.