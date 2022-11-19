If All Goes Well, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) Could Shrink By -171.83% Or More

During the last session, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.48% or -$0.57. The 52-week high for the LTH share is $23.37, that puts it down -92.5 from that peak though still a striking 27.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.75. The company’s market capitalization is $2.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 427.92K shares over the past three months.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. LTH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) trade information

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) registered a -4.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.48% in intraday trading to $12.14 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.65%, and it has moved by 28.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.62%. The short interest in Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) is 4.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.60, which implies an increase of 26.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, LTH is trading at a discount of -171.83% off the target high and 1.15% off the low.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Life Time Group Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) shares have gone down -13.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 89.54% against 2.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $499.37 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $479.73 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $385.04 million and $360.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.70% and then jump by 33.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -55.90% in 2022.

LTH Dividends

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH)’s Major holders

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. insiders own 14.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.95%, with the float percentage being 100.42%. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 125 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 58.74 million shares (or 30.30% of all shares), a total value of $756.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.07 million shares, is of TPG GP A, LLC’s that is approximately 22.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $554.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port owns about 2.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.52 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $32.46 million.