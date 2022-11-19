How ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -67.75% YTD?

During the last session, ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.55% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the ZIMV share is $50.40, that puts it down -458.14 from that peak though still a striking 26.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.67. The company’s market capitalization is $216.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 357.60K shares over the past three months.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) trade information

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) registered a -0.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.55% in intraday trading to $9.03 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.75%, and it has moved by 27.72% in 30 days. The short interest in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) is 2.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.23 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $215 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $240 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 46.80% in 2022.

ZIMV Dividends

ZimVie Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)’s Major holders

ZimVie Inc. insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.16%, with the float percentage being 76.23%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 455 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.33 million shares (or 12.77% of all shares), a total value of $53.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.0 million shares, is of Camber Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 7.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $32.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 million, or about 4.13% of the stock, which is worth about $17.24 million.