How Will Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Look After It Drops -295.45% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. The 52-week high for the CYBN share is $1.74, that puts it down -295.45 from that peak though still a striking 11.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $69.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.19 million shares over the past three months.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) registered a -0.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.73% in intraday trading to $0.44 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.43%, and it has moved by -12.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.48%. The short interest in Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) is 3.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.97 day(s) to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cybin Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cybin Inc. (CYBN) shares have gone down -26.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.50% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.40% this quarter and then jump 37.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -25.50% in 2022.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Cybin Inc. insiders own 29.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.17%, with the float percentage being 18.55%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.52 million shares (or 6.07% of all shares), a total value of $5.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.05 million shares, is of AdvisorShares Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 0.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cybin Inc. (CYBN) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 1.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $0.36 million.