Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) On Friday – Up 42.6% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s traded shares were 0.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $48.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.50% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the GH share is $111.48, that puts it down -131.43 from that peak though still a striking 42.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.65. The company’s market capitalization is $4.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. GH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.26.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) trade information

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) registered a -0.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.50% in intraday trading to $48.17 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.03%, and it has moved by 6.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.80%. The short interest in Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) is 3.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $79.33, which implies an increase of 39.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $99.00 respectively. As a result, GH is trading at a discount of -105.52% off the target high and -3.8% off the low.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Guardant Health Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Guardant Health Inc. (GH) shares have gone up 31.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -58.50% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -18.90% this quarter and then drop -41.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $117.81 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $138.77 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $92.25 million and $108.11 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.70% and then jump by 28.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -48.60%. While earnings are projected to return -53.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.60% per annum.

GH Dividends

Guardant Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s Major holders

Guardant Health Inc. insiders own 4.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.62%, with the float percentage being 98.23%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 465 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.76 million shares (or 14.44% of all shares), a total value of $595.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.84 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $356.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Guardant Health Inc. (GH) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 2.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $158.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.85 million, or about 2.79% of the stock, which is worth about $114.95 million.