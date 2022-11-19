GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) Fall -15.91% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -86.69% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)’s traded shares were 0.68 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.29% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the GRNA share is $15.80, that puts it down -1096.97 from that peak though still a striking -15.91% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.53. The company’s market capitalization is $199.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 474.15K shares over the past three months.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GRNA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) trade information

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) registered a -14.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.29% in intraday trading to $1.32 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -30.89%, and it has moved by -31.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.72%. The short interest in GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) is 2.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.50, which implies an increase of 76.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $5.50 respectively. As a result, GRNA is trading at a discount of -316.67% off the target high and -316.67% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.73 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -110.90% in 2022.

GRNA Dividends

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)’s Major holders

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings insiders own 45.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.91%, with the float percentage being 47.45%. Cormorant Asset Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.26 million shares (or 6.77% of all shares), a total value of $13.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.49 million shares, is of CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY’s that is approximately 4.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.81 million, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $1.07 million.