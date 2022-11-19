For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.86% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the TH share is $15.67, that puts it down -19.53 from that peak though still a striking 79.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.72. The company’s market capitalization is $1.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 722.93K shares over the past three months.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. TH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.55.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) trade information

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) registered a 1.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.86% in intraday trading to $13.11 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.03%, and it has moved by 13.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 221.32%. The short interest in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) is 5.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.67, which implies an increase of 36.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, TH is trading at a discount of -67.81% off the target high and -52.56% off the low.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Target Hospitality Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) shares have gone up 115.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2,020.00% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 685.70% this quarter and then jump 1,766.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 75.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $158.2 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $161.6 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 81.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

TH Dividends

Target Hospitality Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s Major holders

Target Hospitality Corp. insiders own 4.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.41%, with the float percentage being 96.01%. Private Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 144 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.88 million shares (or 6.05% of all shares), a total value of $33.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.83 million shares, is of Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 2.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $16.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $7.63 million.