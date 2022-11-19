Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV):The Stock Was Up 25.93 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s traded shares were 0.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.97% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the NRGV share is $22.10, that puts it down -484.66 from that peak though still a striking 25.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.80. The company’s market capitalization is $507.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 985.63K shares over the past three months.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NRGV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) registered a -5.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.97% in intraday trading to $3.78 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.87%, and it has moved by -8.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.09%. The short interest in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) is 3.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.80, which implies an increase of 57.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, NRGV is trading at a discount of -243.92% off the target high and 20.63% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.16 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.07 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -29.70% in 2022.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. insiders own 18.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.68%, with the float percentage being 45.11%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 18.54 million shares (or 13.53% of all shares), a total value of $185.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.46 million shares, is of Prime Movers Lab, LLC’s that is approximately 5.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $74.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 3.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.31 million, or about 0.96% of the stock, which is worth about $6.92 million.