Does DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:DOYU) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.76% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the DOYU share is $3.17, that puts it down -140.15 from that peak though still a striking 31.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $377.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 922.30K shares over the past three months.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. DOYU has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) registered a 0.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.76% in intraday trading to $1.32 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.22%, and it has moved by 28.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.56%. The short interest in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is 15.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 22.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.67, which implies an increase of 87.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.32 and $22.54 respectively. As a result, DOYU is trading at a discount of -1607.58% off the target high and -454.55% off the low.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DouYu International Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) shares have gone down -2.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.14% against 7.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 166.70% this quarter and then jump 125.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -25.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $254.48 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $253.5 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.50%. While earnings are projected to return -221.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 36.31% per annum.

DOYU Dividends

DouYu International Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

DouYu International Holdings Limited insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.97%, with the float percentage being 19.97%. Oasis Management Co Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.87 million shares (or 4.05% of all shares), a total value of $15.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.05 million shares, is of Pentwater Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 2.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 2.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.88 million, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $2.14 million.