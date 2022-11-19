Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) After A 0.43% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.29% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the FSTX share is $6.76, that puts it down -43.52 from that peak though still a striking 56.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.07. The company’s market capitalization is $103.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 190.69K shares over the past three months.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. FSTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.79.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) trade information

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) registered a 3.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.29% in intraday trading to $4.71 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.43%, and it has moved by -22.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.21%. The short interest in F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 32.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, FSTX is trading at a discount of -48.62% off the target high and -48.62% off the low.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that F-star Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) shares have gone up 86.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -36.17% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -51.90% this quarter and then drop -252.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -87.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30k as predicted by 4 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.80%. While earnings are projected to return 80.60% in 2022.

FSTX Dividends

F-star Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)’s Major holders

F-star Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 4.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.91%, with the float percentage being 49.96%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.89 million shares (or 4.12% of all shares), a total value of $5.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.75 million shares, is of Rock Springs Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 3.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.44 million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $2.73 million.