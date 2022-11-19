Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) After A -3.15% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.05% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the EBON share is $1.91, that puts it down -634.62 from that peak though still a striking -3.85% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.27. The company’s market capitalization is $49.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 443.40K shares over the past three months.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) registered a -5.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.05% in intraday trading to $0.26 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.15%, and it has moved by -19.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.39%. The short interest in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) is 4.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.99 day(s) to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

EBON Dividends

Ebang International Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

Ebang International Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.76%, with the float percentage being 12.77%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.89 million shares (or 1.34% of all shares), a total value of $0.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.86 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF owns about 2.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $70724.0.