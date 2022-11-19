Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) Investing Potential Is $5.12

During the last session, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s traded shares were 0.71 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.99% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the DSEY share is $14.28, that puts it down -178.91 from that peak though still a striking 22.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.95. The company’s market capitalization is $1.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 751.44K shares over the past three months.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) trade information

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) registered a 1.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.99% in intraday trading to $5.12 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.03%, and it has moved by 9.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.47%. The short interest in Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) is 3.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.17, which implies an increase of 28.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, DSEY is trading at a discount of -75.78% off the target high and 2.34% off the low.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Diversey Holdings Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) shares have gone down -44.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.38% against 7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.00% this quarter and then drop -6.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $713.12 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $724.61 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $689.19 million and $672.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.50% and then jump by 7.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -375.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.83% per annum.

DSEY Dividends

Diversey Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s Major holders

Diversey Holdings Ltd. insiders own 3.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.61%, with the float percentage being 99.86%. Bain Capital Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 168 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 236.56 million shares (or 72.95% of all shares), a total value of $1.56 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.08 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $86.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund owns about 6.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.36 million, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $22.17 million.