Could Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.29% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the LPCN share is $1.89, that puts it down -293.75 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $42.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 213.22K shares over the past three months.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. LPCN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) trade information

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) registered a 6.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.29% in intraday trading to $0.48 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.85%, and it has moved by 7.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.95%. The short interest in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) is 1.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 84.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, LPCN is trading at a discount of -733.33% off the target high and -316.67% off the low.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lipocine Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) shares have gone down -46.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -425.00% against 11.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -87.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $700k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $870k by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $55k and $16.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,172.70% and then drop by -94.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 62.90%. While earnings are projected to return 98.10% in 2022.

LPCN Dividends

Lipocine Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s Major holders

Lipocine Inc. insiders own 2.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.35%, with the float percentage being 13.70%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.8 million shares (or 4.29% of all shares), a total value of $3.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.61 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $1.01 million.