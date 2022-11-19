Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) Stock Jumped 45.11% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s traded shares were 0.64 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.07% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the CRSR share is $25.80, that puts it down -51.32 from that peak though still a striking 35.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.96. The company’s market capitalization is $1.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 645.98K shares over the past three months.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CRSR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) trade information

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) registered a 1.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.07% in intraday trading to $17.05 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.06%, and it has moved by 45.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.75%. The short interest in Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) is 6.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.00, which implies a decrease of -6.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, CRSR is trading at a premium of 0.29% off the target high and 12.02% off the low.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Corsair Gaming Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) shares have gone up 13.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -89.66% against 7.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -87.50% this quarter and then drop -14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -26.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $299.92 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $430.3 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $391.1 million and $510.62 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -23.30% and then drop by -15.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -11.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.82% per annum.

CRSR Dividends

Corsair Gaming Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s Major holders

Corsair Gaming Inc. insiders own 3.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.79%, with the float percentage being 82.79%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 219 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.32 million shares (or 5.55% of all shares), a total value of $69.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $54.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.15 million, or about 1.20% of the stock, which is worth about $15.13 million.