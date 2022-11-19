BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) Rose 6.58% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -38.62%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.30% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the BRCC share is $34.00, that puts it down -445.75 from that peak though still a striking 6.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 521.83K shares over the past three months.

BRC Inc. (BRCC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. BRCC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) trade information

BRC Inc. (BRCC) registered a -4.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.30% in intraday trading to $6.23 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.50%, and it has moved by 3.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.56%. The short interest in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) is 3.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.33, which implies an increase of 45.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, BRCC is trading at a discount of -140.77% off the target high and -28.41% off the low.

BRC Inc. (BRCC) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $75.95 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $112.88 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -420.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 47.30% per annum.

BRCC Dividends

BRC Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)’s Major holders

BRC Inc. insiders own 1.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.33%, with the float percentage being 44.96%. Engaged Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 147 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 11.12 million shares (or 21.14% of all shares), a total value of $90.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.54 million shares, is of Kim, LLC’s that is approximately 4.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $20.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BRC Inc. (BRCC) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.47 million, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $3.82 million.