Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD): Is It Possible To Be Down -96.27% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.89% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the BOXD share is $17.05, that puts it down -3243.14 from that peak though still a striking 7.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.47. The company’s market capitalization is $42.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) trade information

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) registered a -2.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.89% in intraday trading to $0.51 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.24%, and it has moved by -28.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.88%. The short interest in Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) is 4.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.21 day(s) to cover.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $39.3 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.9 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -101.00% in 2022.

BOXD Dividends

Boxed Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)’s Major holders

Boxed Inc. insiders own 19.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.46%, with the float percentage being 35.53%. Atalaya Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.76 million shares (or 7.95% of all shares), a total value of $10.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.0 million shares, is of Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 5.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Boxed Inc. (BOXD) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.66 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $1.21 million.