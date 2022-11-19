ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) Inclined 0.55% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.09% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the RERE share is $9.39, that puts it down -415.93 from that peak though still a striking 16.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.52. The company’s market capitalization is $373.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 306.90K shares over the past three months.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) trade information

ATRenew Inc. (RERE) registered a -1.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.09% in intraday trading to $1.82 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.68%, and it has moved by 0.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.67%. The short interest in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) is 0.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.88, which implies an increase of 94.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.88 and $30.88 respectively. As a result, RERE is trading at a discount of -1596.7% off the target high and -1596.7% off the low.

ATRenew Inc. (RERE) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $359.06 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $435.33 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $248.21 million and $363.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.70% and then jump by 19.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 27.30% in 2022.

RERE Dividends

ATRenew Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)’s Major holders

ATRenew Inc. insiders own 4.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.44%, with the float percentage being 20.38%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.37 million shares (or 10.84% of all shares), a total value of $42.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.19 million shares, is of Yiheng Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 3.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ATRenew Inc. (RERE) shares are Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd and Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd owns about 0.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $0.53 million.