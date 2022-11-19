Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Stock Jumped 3.02% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. The 52-week high for the ASXC share is $1.67, that puts it down -288.37 from that peak though still a striking 18.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $97.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 911.61K shares over the past three months.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ASXC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) trade information

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) registered a -0.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.92% in intraday trading to $0.43 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.19%, and it has moved by 3.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.52%. The short interest in Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) is 9.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.25, which implies an increase of 80.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, ASXC is trading at a discount of -597.67% off the target high and -248.84% off the low.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Asensus Surgical Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) shares have gone up 2.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -37.50% against -1.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.9 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.2 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.02 million and $2.48 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 184.30% and then jump by 69.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 54.40%. While earnings are projected to return 67.50% in 2022.

ASXC Dividends

Asensus Surgical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC)’s Major holders

Asensus Surgical Inc. insiders own 1.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.34%, with the float percentage being 13.48%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 110 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.86 million shares (or 4.59% of all shares), a total value of $4.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.04 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 2.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.06 million, or about 1.29% of the stock, which is worth about $1.22 million.