As The Stock Falls By -63.40% Year-To-Date, iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.39% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the IHRT share is $23.43, that puts it down -204.29 from that peak though still a striking 16.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.43. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 839.16K shares over the past three months.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. IHRT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) trade information

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) registered a -0.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.39% in intraday trading to $7.70 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.90%, and it has moved by -10.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.15%. The short interest in iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) is 6.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.91, which implies an increase of 35.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, IHRT is trading at a discount of -198.7% off the target high and -3.9% off the low.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that iHeartMedia Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) shares have gone down -36.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -69.72% against 0.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 900.00% this quarter and then drop -15.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $975.44 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.14 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.20%. While earnings are projected to return 96.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

IHRT Dividends

iHeartMedia Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s Major holders

iHeartMedia Inc. insiders own 2.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.78%, with the float percentage being 105.76%. Allianz Asset Management GmbH is the largest shareholder of the company, while 245 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 22.68 million shares (or 18.74% of all shares), a total value of $178.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.14 million shares, is of Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd’s that is approximately 14.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $143.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) shares are PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that PIMCO Income Fd owns about 9.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.2 million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $25.27 million.