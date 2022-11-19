Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. The 52-week high for the AMEH share is $119.88, that puts it down -298.01 from that peak though still a striking 1.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.52. The company’s market capitalization is $1.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 273.18K shares over the past three months.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.68%, and it has moved by -5.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.30%. The short interest in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) is 4.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.29 day(s) to cover.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) shares have gone down -16.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.38% against 2.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -56.80% this quarter and then jump 13.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $269.59 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $281.67 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.30%. While earnings are projected to return 60.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.70% per annum.

AMEH Dividends

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s Major holders

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. insiders own 30.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.10%, with the float percentage being 47.31%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 212 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.93 million shares (or 16.56% of all shares), a total value of $228.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.2 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $162.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $111.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.15 million, or about 3.22% of the stock, which is worth about $44.49 million.