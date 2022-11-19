AGFY’s -7.89% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.25% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the AGFY share is $199.72, that puts it down -18920.95 from that peak though still a striking 25.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.78. The company’s market capitalization is $2.22M, and the average trade volume was 1.72 million shares over the past three months.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. AGFY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$4.65.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) registered a -6.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.25% in intraday trading to $1.05 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.89%, and it has moved by -58.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.45%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.30, which implies an increase of 80.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.90 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, AGFY is trading at a discount of -1042.86% off the target high and 14.29% off the low.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Agrify Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agrify Corporation (AGFY) shares have gone down -95.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -426.22% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.10% this quarter and then jump 13.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.27 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.98 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.69 million and $25.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.20% and then drop by -44.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -59.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Agrify Corporation insiders own 5.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.65%, with the float percentage being 29.19%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.64% of all shares), a total value of $3.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agrify Corporation (AGFY) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 90811.0, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $1.79 million.