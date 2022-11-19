After A -11.94% Drop In The Last Week, Does HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.12% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the BEAT share is $6.74, that puts it down -112.62 from that peak though still a striking 64.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $26.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.89 million shares over the past three months.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BEAT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) trade information

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) registered a -8.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.12% in intraday trading to $3.17 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.94%, and it has moved by -19.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.16%. The short interest in HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) is 0.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 68.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, BEAT is trading at a discount of -278.55% off the target high and -152.37% off the low.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HeartBeam Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) shares have gone up 120.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.56% against -4.30.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -301.40% in 2022.

BEAT Dividends

HeartBeam Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s Major holders

HeartBeam Inc. insiders own 26.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.23%, with the float percentage being 18.06%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 2.44% of all shares), a total value of $0.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26500.0 shares, is of D’Orazio & Associates, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 15570.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20085.0 market value.