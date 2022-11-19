AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Has Lost -82.41% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s traded shares were 0.74 million. The 52-week high for the LIDR share is $6.33, that puts it down -644.71 from that peak though still a striking 11.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $135.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 743.86K shares over the past three months.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

AEye Inc. (LIDR) registered a 0.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.29% in intraday trading to $0.85 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.18%, and it has moved by 0.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.18%. The short interest in AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) is 5.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.81 day(s) to cover.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AEye Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AEye Inc. (LIDR) shares have gone down -83.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.04% against 1.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.03 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.1 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.8 million and $1.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -42.90% and then jump by 186.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -144.80% in 2022.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

AEye Inc. insiders own 13.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.12%, with the float percentage being 47.61%. General Motors Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 14.06 million shares (or 8.73% of all shares), a total value of $11.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.01 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AEye Inc. (LIDR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.46 million, or about 0.90% of the stock, which is worth about $1.24 million.