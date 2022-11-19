Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.73% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the ADPT share is $32.20, that puts it down -294.61 from that peak though still a striking 27.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.95. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ADPT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) registered a -0.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.73% in intraday trading to $8.16 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.63%, and it has moved by 28.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.47%. The short interest in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) is 6.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.07, which implies an increase of 32.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, ADPT is trading at a discount of -120.59% off the target high and 14.22% off the low.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) shares have gone up 5.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.03% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.50% this quarter and then jump 11.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.67 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $56.51 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -32.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.30% per annum.

ADPT Dividends

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation insiders own 1.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.08%, with the float percentage being 88.54%. Viking Global Investors, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 310 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 29.99 million shares (or 20.99% of all shares), a total value of $242.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.18 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 8.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $98.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 9.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $65.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.88 million, or about 5.52% of the stock, which is worth about $63.77 million.