A Stock You Ought To Watch Is ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV)

During the last session, ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $249.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.71% or $1.77. The 52-week high for the SWAV share is $320.54, that puts it down -28.33 from that peak though still a striking 54.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $113.36. The company’s market capitalization is $9.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 488.93K shares over the past three months.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. SWAV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.67.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) trade information

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) registered a 0.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.71% in intraday trading to $249.78 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.29%, and it has moved by -7.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.88%. The short interest in ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) is 1.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $286.86, which implies an increase of 12.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $165.00 and $338.00 respectively. As a result, SWAV is trading at a discount of -35.32% off the target high and 33.94% off the low.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ShockWave Medical Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) shares have gone up 57.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,207.69% against -1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,240.00% this quarter and then jump 138.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 100.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $123.97 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $137.85 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $65.16 million and $84.18 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 90.30% and then jump by 63.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 86.90% in 2022.

SWAV Dividends

ShockWave Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s Major holders

ShockWave Medical Inc. insiders own 1.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.13%, with the float percentage being 97.21%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 478 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.31 million shares (or 12.05% of all shares), a total value of $824.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.52 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $672.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $262.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 million, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $290.77 million.