A Quick Glance At Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Stock: It Is up 29.47% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -57.68 Percent

During the last session, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s traded shares were 0.52 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.17% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the IAS share is $25.62, that puts it down -172.55 from that peak though still a striking 29.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.63. The company’s market capitalization is $1.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 534.98K shares over the past three months.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. IAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) trade information

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) registered a 2.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.17% in intraday trading to $9.40 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.56%, and it has moved by 21.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.21%. The short interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) is 2.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.88, which implies an increase of 27.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, IAS is trading at a discount of -70.21% off the target high and -6.38% off the low.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) shares have gone down -20.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 116.13% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 166.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $99.91 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110.57 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -56.30% in 2022.

IAS Dividends

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s Major holders

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.54%, with the float percentage being 98.63%. Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 94.38 million shares (or 60.85% of all shares), a total value of $937.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.72 million shares, is of Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc.’s that is approximately 14.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $225.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) shares are Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund owns about 1.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.91 million, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $9.07 million.