A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN), As It Continued To Fall -85.80% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.24% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the CPTN share is $80.16, that puts it down -5585.11 from that peak though still a striking 28.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $231.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CPTN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) trade information

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) registered a -7.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.24% in intraday trading to $1.41 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.79%, and it has moved by -39.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.86%. The short interest in Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) is 2.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.44, which implies an increase of 59.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, CPTN is trading at a discount of -183.69% off the target high and -41.84% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.74 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.12 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -89.70% in 2022.

CPTN Dividends

Cepton Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)’s Major holders

Cepton Inc. insiders own 63.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.32%, with the float percentage being 39.24%. Point72 Asset Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 55 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.95 million shares (or 1.25% of all shares), a total value of $3.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.37 million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 0.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cepton Inc. (CPTN) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $0.52 million.